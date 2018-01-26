Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 38 saves to end losing skid
Bobrosvky stopped 38 of 39 shots in Thursday's win over Arizona.
It was vintage Bobrovsky against the Coyotes, as the Russian netminder got back into the win column for the first time in four games. The 29-year-old now owns a 22-15-3 record with a .920 save percentage. His value was never in doubt during the skid, so now that he's back on track, make sure you keep getting him in your lineup. Bobrovsky can be one of the best fantasy netminders in the game when he's at his best.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding net Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Surrenders five goals in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding cage Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Struggles in Game 2 of back-to-back set•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Canucks on Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows two in road loss to Sabres•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...