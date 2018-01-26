Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 38 saves to end losing skid

Bobrosvky stopped 38 of 39 shots in Thursday's win over Arizona.

It was vintage Bobrovsky against the Coyotes, as the Russian netminder got back into the win column for the first time in four games. The 29-year-old now owns a 22-15-3 record with a .920 save percentage. His value was never in doubt during the skid, so now that he's back on track, make sure you keep getting him in your lineup. Bobrovsky can be one of the best fantasy netminders in the game when he's at his best.