Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 39 saves in shootout loss
Bobrosvky stopped 39 of 41 shots in Thursday's shootout loss to the Penguins.
Bobrovsky turned in a strong outing and bounced back nicely after giving up seven goals in his last start against Boston. The 29-year-old has had a rough month of December, but he's still sporting a rock-solid .920 save percentage and was a huge reason Columbus earned a point Thursday. These are tough times for Bobrovsky's fantasy owners, yet if his performance against the Penguins is any indication, the Russian netminder should be back in the win column very soon.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Beaten seven times in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting versus Boston•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 22 saves in losing cause•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Earns victory despite allowing four tallies•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...