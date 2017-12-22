Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 39 saves in shootout loss

Bobrosvky stopped 39 of 41 shots in Thursday's shootout loss to the Penguins.

Bobrovsky turned in a strong outing and bounced back nicely after giving up seven goals in his last start against Boston. The 29-year-old has had a rough month of December, but he's still sporting a rock-solid .920 save percentage and was a huge reason Columbus earned a point Thursday. These are tough times for Bobrovsky's fantasy owners, yet if his performance against the Penguins is any indication, the Russian netminder should be back in the win column very soon.