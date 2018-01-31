Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 41 saves in shootout loss
Bobrovsky saved 41 of 43 shots during Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Minnesota.
This was Bobrovsky's second 40-save showing of the campaign, and he now sports a 22-15-4 record, .921 save percentage and 2.45 GAA. The stalwart netminder is turning in another strong fantasy campaign, and considering the current landscape of the position, Bobrovsky should continue to be started confidently against the majority of opponents.
