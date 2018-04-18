Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 42 saves in Game 3 loss

Bobrovsky stopped 42 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 3.

He continues to face a lot of rubber in this series, and Bobrovsky now sports a .925 save percentage on 133 shots in only three games. The road team has won all three contests in OT, but the 29-year-old will look to put that trend to a screeching halt Thursday as the Jackets attempt to hold serve on home ice and take a 3-1 lead.