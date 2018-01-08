Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 42 saves in Sunday's win
Bobrovsky stopped 42 of 44 shots in regulation and overtime, and six of eight attempts in the shootout, in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.
It's the third time in his last eight games that Bobrovsky has made 40 or more saves, but the first time he's been rewarded with a win for doing so. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner had some stumbles in December but seems to have put them behind him, turning aside 93 of 98 shots (.949 save percentage) through his first three starts of 2018.
