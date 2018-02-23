Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes just 18 saves in loss to Flyers

Bobrovsky allowed two goals on 20 shots during Thursday's 2-1 loss to Philadelphia.

Despite sporting an excellent .921 save percentage through 18 games since the calendar flipped to 2018, the Russian netminder owns a mediocre 7-9-2 rating. Goal support let Bobrovsky down again Thursday, and with Columbus struggling to score, the veteran's fantasy value has taken a slight hit. Still, considering his own strong form, he remains a solid option in most formats.