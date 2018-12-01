Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Matched up against Islanders
Bobrovsky will start in goal Saturday for a road start against the Islanders, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.
The Islanders are ranked 29th in the league by virtue of averaging only 28.1 shots per contest, but this is a sleeper team of sorts as it's converting those shots at a rate of 10.7 percent, good for eighth place. Bobrovsky will set his sights on a fourth straight win, though it's worth noting that he's posted substandard ratios -- including a 3.00 GAA and .901 save percentage -- between his recent string of victories.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Seven wins in past eight•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Will face Wild on Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Hangs on for win in wild one•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes against Red Wings•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets revenge against Leafs•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...