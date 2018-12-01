Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Matched up against Islanders

Bobrovsky will start in goal Saturday for a road start against the Islanders, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.

The Islanders are ranked 29th in the league by virtue of averaging only 28.1 shots per contest, but this is a sleeper team of sorts as it's converting those shots at a rate of 10.7 percent, good for eighth place. Bobrovsky will set his sights on a fourth straight win, though it's worth noting that he's posted substandard ratios -- including a 3.00 GAA and .901 save percentage -- between his recent string of victories.