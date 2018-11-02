Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Much needed win
Bobrovsky allowed one goal while stopping 44 shots during Thursday's 4-1 win over San Jose.
It was the second strong performance in a row for Bobrovsky after a terrible start to the season.After allowing 23 games in his first six games, Bobrovsky has turned in back-to-back games while allowing only one goal in each as he looks to round into form.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in San Jose•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Plays extremely well in relief•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Defending cage against 'Coyotes•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Frustrating play continues•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Preparing to face Blackhawks•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bounces back with win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.