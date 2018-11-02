Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Much needed win

Bobrovsky allowed one goal while stopping 44 shots during Thursday's 4-1 win over San Jose.

It was the second strong performance in a row for Bobrovsky after a terrible start to the season.After allowing 23 games in his first six games, Bobrovsky has turned in back-to-back games while allowing only one goal in each as he looks to round into form.

More News
Our Latest Stories