Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Nets first win of season
Bobrovsky made 25 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.
The effort netted Bobrovsky his first win of the young season. Having started over 60 games the past two years, the Russian netminder is likely to man the crease most evenings in 2018-19. Expect him to be between the pipes Thursday when the Blue Jackets visit the Panthers.
