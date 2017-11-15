Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Notches 10th win in overtime

Bobrovsky made 28 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over Montreal.

The Russian netminder's shutout bid was ended by Paul Byron with 7:46 left in the third period, but Bobrovsky still earned his 10th win in 15 starts when Zach Werenski scored on the first shot of overtime. Bobrovsky has picked up right where he left off after winning the Vezina Trophy last season, posting a 2.16 GAA and .928 save percentage to go with those victories.