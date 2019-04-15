Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: On brink of advancing

Bobrovsky turned aside 30 of 31 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Lightning in Game 3 of their first-round series.

The 30-year-old was in Vezina-winning form once again, stonewalling a desperate Bolts squad for 20 minutes before the Jackets took control of the game in the second period. Bobrovsky now has a 1.67 GAA and .940 save percentage, and with a win on home ice Tuesday to complete a shocking sweep of the Presidents' Trophy winners, he and the Jackets will advance past the first round of the playoffs for the first time.