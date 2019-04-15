Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: On brink of advancing
Bobrovsky turned aside 30 of 31 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Lightning in Game 3 of their first-round series.
The 30-year-old was in Vezina-winning form once again, stonewalling a desperate Bolts squad for 20 minutes before the Jackets took control of the game in the second period. Bobrovsky now has a 1.67 GAA and .940 save percentage, and with a win on home ice Tuesday to complete a shocking sweep of the Presidents' Trophy winners, he and the Jackets will advance past the first round of the playoffs for the first time.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine for Game 3•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Sharp in win over Bolts•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod for Game 2•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Rights ship in comeback win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Looking to right playoff woes•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Clinches playoff berth in shootout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...