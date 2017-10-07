Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Opens campaign with 29-save shutout

Bobrovsky saved all 29 shots he faced during Friday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.

Even through it's just Opening Night, this checks out as a statement showing from Bobrovsky and the Blue Jackets. The 29-year-old netminder is coming off a Vezina Trophy-winning campaign -- where he posted a league-best .931 save percentage and 2.06 GAA -- and he's kick-starting 2017-18 in similar fashion. While it could be difficult for Bobrovsky to duplicate his numbers from last season, there is plenty of room for negative regression before it's a fantasy concern. Until proven otherwise, he's a go-to option in all settings.