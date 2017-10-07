Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Opens campaign with 29-save shutout
Bobrovsky saved all 29 shots he faced during Friday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.
Even through it's just Opening Night, this checks out as a statement showing from Bobrovsky and the Blue Jackets. The 29-year-old netminder is coming off a Vezina Trophy-winning campaign -- where he posted a league-best .931 save percentage and 2.06 GAA -- and he's kick-starting 2017-18 in similar fashion. While it could be difficult for Bobrovsky to duplicate his numbers from last season, there is plenty of room for negative regression before it's a fantasy concern. Until proven otherwise, he's a go-to option in all settings.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in goal Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows four goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starts preseason tilt•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Wins second Vezina Trophy•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Says 'No' to Worlds•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gives up five goals in series-ending loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...