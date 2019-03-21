Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Out Thursday

Bobrovsky is "nicked up" and won't be available for Thursday's game against the Oilers, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Bobrovsky wouldn't comment on the situation, so it's a bit of a mystery exactly how long he will be sidelined. Joonas Korpisalo will replace him in the crease Thursday, with Keith Kinkaid likely serving as the backup. Bobrovsky will take aim at rejoining the lineup for the close of the team's four-game road trip against the Canucks.