Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Out Thursday
Bobrovsky is "nicked up" and won't be available for Thursday's game against the Oilers, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Bobrovsky wouldn't comment on the situation, so it's a bit of a mystery exactly how long he will be sidelined. Joonas Korpisalo will replace him in the crease Thursday, with Keith Kinkaid likely serving as the backup. Bobrovsky will take aim at rejoining the lineup for the close of the team's four-game road trip against the Canucks.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bested by Flames•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In net Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Steals win against Canes•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Picks up 30th win of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting against Boston•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...