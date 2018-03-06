Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Out Tuesday with illness

Bobrovsky won't be in the lineup Tuesday due to illness, with Joonas Korpisalo getting the start instead, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Jeff Zatkoff has been recalled on an emergency basis from AHL Cleveland to back up Korpisalo. It doesn't sound like Bobrovsky will be out for long, but the timing is terrible with the high-powered Golden Knights coming to town Tuesday and the Jackets needing every point they can get as they fight for a playoff spot.