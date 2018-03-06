Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Out Tuesday with illness
Bobrovsky won't be in the lineup Tuesday due to illness, with Joonas Korpisalo getting the start instead, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
Jeff Zatkoff has been recalled on an emergency basis from AHL Cleveland to back up Korpisalo. It doesn't sound like Bobrovsky will be out for long, but the timing is terrible with the high-powered Golden Knights coming to town Tuesday and the Jackets needing every point they can get as they fight for a playoff spot.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Earns victory against Sharks•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting against San Jose•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Yields four goals in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Cruises to easy win Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In crease Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...