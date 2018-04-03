Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Patrolling blue paint Tuesday
Bobrovsky will take on the Red Wings at home Tuesday, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
The Red Wings, who have won three straight games, reportedly will counter with Jimmy Howard. While this is not a fearsome opponent (2.56 goals per game), the Wings will not go away quietly as the Original Six club would rather be competitive than purposely tank for a higher draft pick. Still, you have to like Bobrovsky's chances of winning anyway since he's 18-11-2 with a robust .927 save percentage in 2018.
