Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Patrolling crease Tuesday

Bobrovsky will start Tuesday's game against the visiting Captials, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old has seemed to turned around his recent struggles, winning his last three starts to go along with a 2.67 GAA and .905 save percentage. The Russian draws a tough matchup against the 11th-best scoring offense in terms of goals per game (3.20). With Columbus in limbo before the upcoming trade deadline, the team might continue to showcase Bobrovsky as much as possible to increase his trade value.