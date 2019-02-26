Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Patrolling crease versus Pens
Bobrovsky will draw the home start versus the Penguins on Tuesday, Craig Merz of NHL.com reports.
The Blue Jackets decided to keep Bobrovsky through the trade deadline, though they acquired Keith Kinkaid from the Devils to pad their depth in goal. Bob is in pursuit of his third straight shutout, having slammed the door on the Senators and Sharks in succession, and now he'll be matched against a Penguins team that ranks fifth in the league in road scoring at 3.39 goals per game.
