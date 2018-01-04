Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Pegged for road start against Avs
Bobrovsky and the Blue Jackets are in Colorado to face the Avalanche on Thursday, and he's the designated starter, NHL.com reports.
Bob's 2017-18 campaign has featured plenty of peaks and valleys, but he's still just one win shy of 20 four days into the new year. He'll take a 19-11-3 record, 2.44 GAA and .919 save percentage into this next contest against an Avalanche team that has won three straight games and one that has upped its offensive rank to sixth in the league overall. This should be no cakewalk of an outing for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, though Bob does have four shutouts this campaign.
