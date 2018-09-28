Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Penciled in for 60 minutes Friday
Bobrovsky is slated to play a full game against the Penguins on Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
This intradivisional matchup rarely disappoints. Bob will stop shots from a Penguins team that owns a plus-5 goal differential in the preseason, whereas the Blue Jackets have struggled to a minus-9 mark. The Russian backstop owns a career 11-7-5 record, 2.88 GAA and .909 save percentage over 23 regular-season games facing Pittsburgh. Bobrovsky has seen these arctic birds more than any other team.
