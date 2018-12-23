Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Picks up 15th win
Bobrovsky turned aside 34 of 37 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.
While the 30-year-old netminder has had an up-and-down start to the campaign, Bobrovsky appears to be rounding back into Vezina form. He's won four of his last five starts, posting a 1.40 GAA and .952 save percentage over that stretch, and it's no coincidence that the Blue Jackets are surging back towards the top of the Metropolitan Division standings on the strength of their franchise goalie's performance.
