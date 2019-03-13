Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Picks up 30th win of season

Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 31 shots in a 7-4 win over the Bruins on Tuesday.

Bobrovsky got back in the win column with a 27-save performance, in a game that saw the red light go off a total of 11 times. In the end, a win is a win and Tuesday's gives Bobrovsky 30 on the year, the fifth time he's accomplished that in his career. His record this season now stands at 30-22-1.