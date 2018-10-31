Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Plays extremely well in relief
Bobrovsky yielded one goal on 24 shots in relief of Joonas Korpisalo during a 5-3 loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday.
The two-time Vezina Trophy winner finally looked like himself, but unfortunately for Columbus, it came in relief of a game where they already trailed 3-0. Bobrovsky's performance allowed the Blue Jackets to tie the game in the third period, but an empty-netter for Detroit ended any hope of overtime. Even though Bobrovsky took the loss, owners have to be pleased. He improved his overall numbers to the tune of a .882 save percentage and a 3.58 GAA.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Defending cage against 'Coyotes•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Frustrating play continues•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Preparing to face Blackhawks•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bounces back with win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Flyers•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Confirmed starter versus Bolts•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.