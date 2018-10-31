Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Plays extremely well in relief

Bobrovsky yielded one goal on 24 shots in relief of Joonas Korpisalo during a 5-3 loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday.

The two-time Vezina Trophy winner finally looked like himself, but unfortunately for Columbus, it came in relief of a game where they already trailed 3-0. Bobrovsky's performance allowed the Blue Jackets to tie the game in the third period, but an empty-netter for Detroit ended any hope of overtime. Even though Bobrovsky took the loss, owners have to be pleased. He improved his overall numbers to the tune of a .882 save percentage and a 3.58 GAA.