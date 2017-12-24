Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Posts 30 saves in shootout victory
Bobrovsky made 30 saves on 31 shots in a 2-1 shootout win over the Flyers on Saturday.
The Russian netminder officially broke out of his slump Thursday against the Penguins, but he lost in a shootout. This time, Bobrovsky ended up on the winning side of the extra session. Despite the December hiccup, Bobrovsky remains an elite option with a 18-10-2 record, .922 save percentage and 2.36 GAA this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Green lit for Saturday's start•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 39 saves in shootout loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Beaten seven times in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting versus Boston•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 22 saves in losing cause•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...