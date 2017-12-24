Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Posts 30 saves in shootout victory

Bobrovsky made 30 saves on 31 shots in a 2-1 shootout win over the Flyers on Saturday.

The Russian netminder officially broke out of his slump Thursday against the Penguins, but he lost in a shootout. This time, Bobrovsky ended up on the winning side of the extra session. Despite the December hiccup, Bobrovsky remains an elite option with a 18-10-2 record, .922 save percentage and 2.36 GAA this season.