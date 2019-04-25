Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Preparing for Bruins
Bobrovsky will start in goal on the road Thursday for Game 1 of the conference seminals facing the Bruins. This is based on Aaron Portzline of The Athletic noting that there will be no lineup changes from Columbus' series-clinching win over the Lightning.
Bobrovsky ranks fourth among playoff goalies with a .932 save percentage and 2.01 GAA that he crafted in the process of sweeping the Bolts -- you know, the team that tied an NHL record for regular-season wins at 62. Columbus' go-to netminder went 1-1 against the B's in the regular season, albeit with a 5.00 GAA and .852 save percentage between those two contests in early spring.
