Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Preparing for Game 4

Bobrovsky is the presumed starter for Thursday's home clash versus the Capitals based on Tom Reed of The Athletic Cleveland reporting that the Blue Jackets will not make any lineup changes from Game 3.

Bobrovsky has been outstanding in these conference quarterfinals, as he's only allowed eight goals on 133 shots for two wins and a .925 save percentage. Every game of this series has gone into overtime, which has resulted in the reigning Vezina Trophy winner seeing more shots than usual, but his Jackets team hasn't been able to match the urgency of the Capitals as the Metropolitan Division foe owns a plus-13.6 shot differential in the series. Nonetheless, expect Bobrovsky to look as cool as a cucumber between the pipes; that's his style and what makes him so great.