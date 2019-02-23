Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Preparing for Team Teal

Bobrovsky will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Sharks, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Bobrovsky has gone 6-2-0 with a sterling 2.01 GAA and .929 save percentage over eight February contests. The team's decision to go with the Russian on back-to-back days suggests that he could stay put through Monday's trade deadline -- stranger things have happened, but many teams are resting their obvious trade candidates this weekend to mitigate the injury risk among these assets. At any rate, it looks like fantasy owners can depend on Bob being out there against a Sharks team that ranks second in goals (3.66) and shot per game (34).