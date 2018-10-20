Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Preparing to face Blackhawks
Bobrovsky will start in goal Saturday, fielding shots from the Blackhawks at home, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Bobrovsky allowed eight goals on 31 shots in a road loss to the Lightning exactly one week ago, but he avenged that horrendous performance with a triumphant home win over the Flyers on Thursday. This next matchup figures to be a doozie for Bob, as the Blackhawks rank third in shots on goal (36.3) and five in scoring at 3.83 goals per game.
