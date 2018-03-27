Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Presumed road starter Tuesday
Bobrovsky is the implied road starter for Tuesday's battle against the Oilers, as Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch writes that there will no lineup changes outside of forward Brandon Dubinsky tagging in for the Blue Jackets.
Bob saw his seven-game winning streak come to an end Saturday, when two goals on 28 shots was enough for a Blues victory. However, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner might not be fazed by an Edmonton squad that has already been eliminated from playoff contention.
