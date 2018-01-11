Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Projected to start Thursday

Bobrovsky is expected to start Thursday night against host Buffalo, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

As noted by Scheig, Bob is expected between the pipes since freshly recalled backup Joonas Korpisalo played in an AHL game for Milwaukee on Wednesday evening. However, we always recommend that you check back for official starting confirmation before deciding on a goalie in the fantasy arena. After all, very few daily contests are won when the tender has a goose egg as the result of not playing that night.