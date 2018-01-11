Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Protecting net Thursday

Bobrovsky will stake his claim to the crease Thursday against the Sabres in Buffalo, Mark Sheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Bobrovsky has continued his dominant ways between the pipes recently, allowing no more than two goals in any of his last four starts. He should have a good opportunity to extend that stretch Thursday facing the league's worst attack in Buffalo (2.23 goals per game).

