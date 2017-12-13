Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Pulled after allowing five goals Tuesday

Bobrovsky was benched after allowing five goals on 26 shots during Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Oilers.

Bobrovsky continues to have a very shaky December having allowed three or more goals in four of his five starts this month (the lone exception being a shutout win over the Coyotes on Dec. 9). Expect things to turn around for the 2016-17 Vezina Trophy-winner before too long.