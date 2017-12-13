Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Pulled after allowing five goals Tuesday
Bobrovsky was benched after allowing five goals on 26 shots during Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Oilers.
Bobrovsky continues to have a very shaky December having allowed three or more goals in four of his five starts this month (the lone exception being a shutout win over the Coyotes on Dec. 9). Expect things to turn around for the 2016-17 Vezina Trophy-winner before too long.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's tilt•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Records shutout against Coyotes•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Designated starter Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 21 saves in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Friday in New Jersey•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Allows four in lousy loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...