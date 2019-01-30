Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Rattled by Sabres

Bobrovsky turned aside 29 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres.

The veteran netminder took the loss on either side of the All-Star break, and Bobrovsky's given up at least four goals in three of his last four starts -- and less than three only once in his last eight, posting a 4.02 GAA and .863 save percentage over that rough stretch. He should turn things around sooner or later, but there's now some question as to whether that will come in a Jackets' sweater -- with Artemi Panarin also an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, GM Jarmo Kekalainen may feel compelled to deal both stars before the trade deadline rather than risk losing two key pieces of the Columbus roster for nothing.