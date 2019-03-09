Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Ready for rematch with Pens
Bobrovsky will draw the home start versus the Penguins on Saturday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella opted to rest Bobrovsky in Thursday's game against these Penguins, but there will be no such opportunity for Bob this time around. Columbus took a 3-0 loss to Pittsburgh in the last meeting, and the odds of the Russian guiding his team to the Stanley Cup playoffs remain favorable. Bobrovsky is 28-21-1 with a 2.81 GAA and .905 save percentage through 50 games this season.
