Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Ready to rock
Bobrovsky (upper body) will patrol the road crease in Sunday's game against the Canucks, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Bobrovsky had came into the game dealing with an upper-body injury, but appears ready to rock. The 30-year-old has been solid in his past five games, going 3-2-0 to go along with a 1.82 GAA and .942 save percentage. The Russian will take on an offense that ranks 23rd in goals per game (2.71). With Columbus on the outside looking in for the playoff race, Bobrovsky could be counted on to start every game going forward.
