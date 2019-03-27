Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Records career-high eighth shutout

Bobrovsky turned aside all 26 shots he faced in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

The two-time Vezina Trophy winner has been nearly single-handedly keeping the Jackets' playoffs hopes alive, delivering three shutouts in his last four starts while posting a 1.87 GAA and .935 save percentage through 10 outings in March. Despite Bobrovsky's efforts, which include a career-high eight clean sheets on the season, Columbus still sits two points back of Montreal for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, with six games left on the schedule and a game in hand. Unfortunately for the Jackets, there are two sets of back-to-back contests in there, giving their franchise netminder an even tougher hill to climb if he's going to carry the team across the finish line.