Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Returns to cage Friday
Bobrovsky will defend the home net Friday against the Red Wings, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Bobrovsky was deemed healthy enough to serve as a backup for Thursday's contest against the Avalanche, so it shouldn't be surprising that he will retake his spot between the pipes for Friday's matchup against the Red Wings. The Russian has performed well between the pipes, allowing two goals or fewer in eight of his last 10 starts to compile a 6-3-1 record over that span. He will attempt to continue that hot streak Friday against a Detroit club averaging just 2.55 goals per game this season.
