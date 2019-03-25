Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Returns with shutout

Bobrovsky (upper body) turned aside all 21 shots he faced in a 5-0 shutout of the Canucks on Sunday.

It's his career-high 7th shutout of the season, and his second in his last three starts. Bobrovsky improved to 32-23-1 with a 2.67 GAA and a .910 save percentage. The Blue Jackets are still in the midst of the playoff fight, so Bobrovsky will likely tend twine frequently until their playoff spot is secured.