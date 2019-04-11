Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Rights ship in comeback win

Bobrovsky turned aside 26 of 29 shots during Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series.

It looked like Bobrovsky was being haunted by the Ghosts of Playoff Failures Past after a shaky first period that saw the Bolts jump out to a 3-0 lead, but after he made a huge stop on a point-blank shot by Nikita Kucherov to kick off the second period, the entire momentum of the game began to change. If the Jackets are going to pull off a massive upset in this series, they'll need Bobrovsky to continue standing tall and playing with the confidence he showed here in the final 40 minutes. He'll be back between the pipes for Game 2 on Friday in Tampa Bay.