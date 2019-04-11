Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Rights ship in comeback win
Bobrovsky turned aside 26 of 29 shots during Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series.
It looked like Bobrovsky was being haunted by the Ghosts of Playoff Failures Past after a shaky first period that saw the Bolts jump out to a 3-0 lead, but after he made a huge stop on a point-blank shot by Nikita Kucherov to kick off the second period, the entire momentum of the game began to change. If the Jackets are going to pull off a massive upset in this series, they'll need Bobrovsky to continue standing tall and playing with the confidence he showed here in the final 40 minutes. He'll be back between the pipes for Game 2 on Friday in Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Looking to right playoff woes•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Clinches playoff berth in shootout•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in net Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets hook against Bruins•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in net Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Extends win streak with shutout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...