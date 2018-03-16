Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Saves 27 to ground Flyers
Bobrovsky stopped 27 of 30 shots during Thursday's 5-3 win over Philadelphia.
This was the fourth consecutive win for Bobrovsky, and he now owns a 31-21-5 record, .920 save percentage and 2.43 GAA with four shutouts for the campaign. Those are solid numbers in all fantasy settings, and with Columbus battling for a playoff berth, fantasy owners can continue to rely on the Russian netminder in the majority of matchups.
