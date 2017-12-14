Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Seeking rebound from rare dud
Bobrovsky will start in goal Thursday night versus the visiting Islanders, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Proving that even stud goalies are prone to the occasional off-night, Bobrovsky was chased out of the net upon coughing up five goals on 26 shots to the Oilers on Tuesday. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner will look to avenge for that stinker in this next contest, but it certainly won't be easy with the Isles ranked second in the league at 3.48 goals per game.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Pulled after allowing five goals Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's tilt•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Records shutout against Coyotes•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Designated starter Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 21 saves in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Friday in New Jersey•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...