Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Seeking rebound from rare dud

Bobrovsky will start in goal Thursday night versus the visiting Islanders, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Proving that even stud goalies are prone to the occasional off-night, Bobrovsky was chased out of the net upon coughing up five goals on 26 shots to the Oilers on Tuesday. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner will look to avenge for that stinker in this next contest, but it certainly won't be easy with the Isles ranked second in the league at 3.48 goals per game.