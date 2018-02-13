Play

Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set for battle in borough

Bobrovsky will patrol the crease in Brooklyn as Tuesday's starter against the Islanders, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Bob snagged a win against the Islanders at home two months ago, but it wasn't exactly an inspired performance, as he'd allowed four goals on just 25 shots. The 29-year-old's maintained a .907 save percentage on the road compared to a drastically better .933 mark in Columbus this season, but you'd still have to be pretty brazen to sit the reigning Vezina Trophy winner in any fantasy setting.

