Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set for clash against familiar foe

Bobrovsky will field shots from the Capitals as Saturday's home starter, Jackets Insider reports.

Bobrovsky's progressive ratios took a huge hit Tuesday, when he allowed eight goals on 26 shots in a 9-6 home loss to the Flames. The Russian now has a 3.04 GAA and .901 save percentage over 20 games, with a winning record (11-9-0) being the lone consolation prize for Bobrovsky's fantasy owners, though he still doesn't have a shutout in 2018-19. Looking ahead, the 30-year-old will face a Capitals team that he is quite familiar with, as he's logged 1329:35 of crease time against the Capitals, while maintaining an 8-10-4 record, 2.93 GAA and .904 save percentage against them over 23 career games. In fact, the Penguins are the only team that he's seen more of between nine years of NHL service time.