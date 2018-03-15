Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set for divisional clash
Bobrovsky will start in goal Thursday evening against the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
It'll be the Bob and Petr Mrazek show, which sounds like the name of a terrible sitcom, but in all actuality, this is a matchup between two clubs with pretty good odds of making it to the playoffs. Bobrovsky has skated off with wins in five of the past six games, adding a tidy 2.18 GAA and .933 save percentage over that span. He will look to keep up his stingy ways against a team averaging 2.90 goals per game with just the 18th-best power play.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Turns aside 38 shots in Monday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending goal Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stops 22 in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Returns to cage Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Healthy enough for backup role•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Out Tuesday with illness•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...