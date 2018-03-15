Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set for divisional clash

Bobrovsky will start in goal Thursday evening against the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

It'll be the Bob and Petr Mrazek show, which sounds like the name of a terrible sitcom, but in all actuality, this is a matchup between two clubs with pretty good odds of making it to the playoffs. Bobrovsky has skated off with wins in five of the past six games, adding a tidy 2.18 GAA and .933 save percentage over that span. He will look to keep up his stingy ways against a team averaging 2.90 goals per game with just the 18th-best power play.