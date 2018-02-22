Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set for grudge match against Philly
Bobrovsky will start in goal Thursday evening against host Philadelphia, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
The Flyers rank 17th in home scoring -- which is mediocre at best -- but it's worth noting that the Blue Jackets have only three wins in their past 10 games. Bob's save percentage over that span is a paltry .907, with his lackluster stretch disappointing fantasy owners that have come to expect Vezina Trophy-caliber play after the Russian took home such hardware last season. He stopped 23 of 25 shots against this team in Columbus last Friday, but was saddled with an overtime loss. Still, he's too accomplished of a goalie to park him on your bench for very long, so we recommend riding out the tide.
