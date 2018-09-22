Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set to play Friday
Bobrovsky will patrol the crease in Friday's preseason game against the Blues.
It's likely Bobrovsky doesn't play the entire game, so Jean-Francois Berube should get some time as well. Bobrovsky is still on the trading block, so he should be monitored throughout preseason.
