Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set to take on struggling Flames

Bobrovsky will oppose the Flames on the road Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Bob's rattled off 17 wins over 30 games since the calendar switched to 2018, but he still has some work to do in an effort to help his team clinch a playoff berth within an ultra-competitive Metropolitan Division. He'll reportedly be countered by rookie Jon Gillies in the upcoming contest, and Calgary's mired in a six-game losing streak to bolster Bob's fantasy prospects for the upcoming tilt.