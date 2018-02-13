Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Settle for battle in borough
Bobrovsky will patrol the crease in Brooklyn as Tuesday's starter against the Islanders, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Bob snagged a win against the Islanders at home two months ago, but it wasn't exactly an inspired performance, as he'd allowed four goals on just 25 shots. The 29-year-old's maintained a .907 save percentage on the road compared to a drastically better .933 mark in Columbus this season, but you'd still have to be pretty brazen to sit the reigning Vezina Trophy winner in any fantasy setting.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 34 saves in Saturday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Saturday's contest•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Drops 4-2 loss to Caps•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Washington•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 22 stops in Tuesday's loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Washington•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...