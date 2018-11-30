Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Seven wins in past eight
Bobrovsky made 23 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Wild.
Bobrovsky's put a slow start behind him with seven wins in his past eight appearances. Only two opponents have mustered more than two goals against the Russian goaltender over that stretch, so he's playing as well as anybody at his position at the moment. That's nothing new for the two-time Vezina Trophy winner.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Will face Wild on Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Hangs on for win in wild one•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes against Red Wings•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets revenge against Leafs•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 22 saves in loss to Leafs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...