Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Seven wins in past eight

Bobrovsky made 23 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Bobrovsky's put a slow start behind him with seven wins in his past eight appearances. Only two opponents have mustered more than two goals against the Russian goaltender over that stretch, so he's playing as well as anybody at his position at the moment. That's nothing new for the two-time Vezina Trophy winner.

