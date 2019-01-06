Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Shaky in OT win
Bobrovsky turned aside 27 of 30 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers.
It was another less than sharp effort from the netminder, with Aaron Ekblad's tying goal late in the third period -- a backhand shot from a bad angle that somehow found its way between Bobrivsky's legs -- being particularly soft, but Bobrovsky still came away with his 18th win of the season. He's given up at least three goals in four straight starts, leaving him with a 2.81 GAA and .908 save percentage on the year, but he's too good to remain in this rut for much longer.
