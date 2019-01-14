Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Shaky in win over Rangers

Bobrovsky stopped 22 of 27 shots in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.

Back in net after a two-game absence due to an off-ice incident the Jackets have yet to explain in any detail, Bobrovsky looked far from sharp but got bailed out by a big night from his offense. His 2.94 GAA and .903 save percentage on the season are very nearly the worst numbers of his career, but if he regains his focus in the second half, Bob's proven in the past that he can carry fantasy teams for months at a time.